Old Mutual building evacuated after bomb scare

Staff members at the Old Mutual offices in Sandton had to be evacuated, on Wednesday afternoon, following threats of a bomb on the premises.

The company’s spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe confirmed that they had received notification that there could be a bomb in the building.

"We got a bomb scare. We had to evacuate the building and we are now outside on the pavement,” said Tsengiwe.

Staff were quickly rushed out of the building in what was initially said to be a normal fire drill but later confirmed as a bomb scare.

Police and members of the bomb squad were called to the building to investigate.

“The bomb squad is in the guiding with sniffer dogs. We had to evacuate the building because we had to treat it with the seriousness it deserves,” Tsengiwe said.

Old Mutual building is in the heart of Sandton next to the busy Gautrain station.

Police spokesperson Captain Granville Meyer confirmed that they were called to the building because of a bomb scare.

"Yes we had a call for a bomb scare. One of the managers received a call from an anonymous person saying there was a bomb in the building, the manager then contacted the police," said Meyer.

"The police brought the K9 unit and swept the building and it was declared safe. The workers are now back in the building."