Old Mutual CEO denies wrongdoing after suspension

Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo said on Friday his suspension from the company related to a disagreement over how the company should engage with investment firm NMT Capital, which he founded.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual, is an investor in NMT Capital.

Moyo, who previously served as CEO of NMT Capital and remains a non-executive director, said the relationship between the companies had always existed and been properly disclosed.

"There is actually absolutely no wrongdoing on my part," he told Reuters by phone.

Old Mutual had earlier cited a "material breakdown in trust" between Moyo and its board just hours before the annual shareholder meeting of South Africa's No.2 insurer, knocking its shares.

Moyo, who took the helm at newly-listed Old Mutual less than a year ago, would be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Iain Williamson as acting CEO immediately, the insurer said.

"The board has had various engagements with Mr Peter Moyo ... These engagements have caused the board to conclude that there has been a material breakdown in trust and confidence between him and the board," Old Mutual said in a statement.

Moyo, who has held senior executive or board positions in a variety of firms and served as a deputy managing director in a previous stint at Cape Town-based Old Mutual