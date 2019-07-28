Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko subpoenaed by the Hawks over Koko claims

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko has been subpoenaed by the Hawks in connection with an investigation into claims that former Eskom executive Matshela Koko was asked for a R3m bribe by a person claiming this would avert a negative article.

The alleged solicitation of a bribe was by someone claiming to be acting on behalf of Mzilikazi wa Afrika, a former Sunday Times senior reporter, to prevent a story being published in 2017.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu confirmed they were investigating the matter. No arrests had been made.

Koko claims in his complaint he was approached in May 2017 by a man named Walter Sithole, who told him that "detrimental" information about him was due to by published in the Sunday Times.

He claimed the story was about Impulse International - a company of which Koko's stepdaughter Koketso Choma had been a director and which had been awarded several large contracts by Eskom.

Koko said Sithole told him that a journalist from the paper, Wa Afrika, was going to write the story, and had shown him a list of news stories planned for that week, which included the detrimental story.

According to a statement by investigating officer warrant officer Samuel Khalo, which the Sunday Time has seen, Koko claims Sithole told him he had been working with Wa Afrika for years and had influence over him. He said that as a result, he could arrange for Wa Afrika not to publish anything detrimental about Koko.

Koko claims he asked Sithole what proof he had that the story would not be published. Sithole said he would go back to Wa Afrika and tell him not to publish the story and to provide proof of this before the scheduled date of publication.