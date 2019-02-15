Undoing the Rainbow Nation

A failed rainbow nation and a race card is all we have to show for South African race relations 25 years on.

Conversations about race, in a country plagued by a brutal history of race discrimination and inhumanity, still range from doubtful contemplation to fervent denialism.

There’s dishonesty, so rank, constantly hovering in the air and yet we continue to walk around with lips sewn shut and signs around or necks that read: “We’re okay!”

I was one of the first young recruits into the acclaimed Rainbow Nation project of 1994. If I had to describe the politics of my early childhood in a word; it would be blinkered. It is also the word I would use to describe the underlying principle of our dysfunctional rainbow nation – a social engineering project aimed at soothing white anxieties about being cleansed from the stolen land they have occupied for centuries.

The rainbow nation was never in service to black South Africans, for if it was, it would centre their trauma and demand accountability from those who actively maintained or were complicit in their oppression. Now, we lament the inconceivable persistence of racism, in a post-apartheid society still without addressing the reality that our leaders cultivated the very conditions for that persistence.