Four Durban cops and a security guard arrested for kidnapping and extortion

Four police officers and a security guard were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and attempted to extort R50,000 from two people in Durban on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the duo - aged 28 and 36 - were forced into the boot of a vehicle at gunpoint on Inanda Road in Springfield.

They were then taken to a truck yard in the area where the five allegedly demanded R50,000 from them.

"They were severely assaulted after they failed to produce the money. One of the victims was released and instructed to raise the cash," said Gwala.

The victim immediately contacted police officers at Greenwood Park police station, who responded.

"The victim pointed out the suspects to police who prevented them from fleeing. A vehicle was intercepted and the suspects pointed out where the second victim was being kept."

Gwala said both victims had been severely assaulted and were taken to hospital.