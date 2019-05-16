Gift of the Givers' money 'paid to companies that did nothing'

Gift of the Givers, which drilled boreholes in Makhanda to alleviate a looming water crisis, has pulled out of the town in a dispute over the payment of millions of rands.

Despite drilling the boreholes and supplying water to those in need, the nongovernmental organisation said it had not been paid for its services by the municipality, which had made an undertaking to do so. Instead, says Gift of the Givers, private contractors and consultants had been paid for work that had in fact been done by Gift of the Givers. This was R10m of taxpayers' money that was "given away freely".

The organisation said in a statement it did not have a disagreement with the Makhanda municipality, saying the municipality had "been excellent".

The issue appeared to rest with the national department of water and sanitation, which the organisation said was not paying for services rendered.

But the department disagreed with this assessment on Thursday. Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the department's responsibility when it came to disaster areas was to allocate drought relief funds to the affected municipality.