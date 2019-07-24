Taciturn Robert Mueller faces U.S. Congress on probe of Trump

When Robert Mueller was leading a U.S. Marine Corps platoon in combat in Vietnam, Donald Trump was finishing college and about to go to work for his father, a New York City landlord, having received military draft deferments including for a diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels.

The contrasts between the two men - the voluble real estate developer turned politician and the no-nonsense former FBI director - are many, and could be on full display on Wednesday when Mueller testifies to two congressional panels about his long investigation of Trump through the lens of Russia's 2016 U.S. election interference.

Mueller, 74, served for 22 months as a special counsel appointed by the Justice Department, completing his inquiry in March. He has faced withering criticism from the Republican president, who has accused Mueller of conflicts of interest and called his team of lawyers "thugs" and a "national disgrace."

Since Mueller's 448-page investigative report was released by the Justice Department in redacted form on April 18, it has been widely reprinted and became a best-selling book, while Trump, 73, has launched regular Twitter attacks on it and its author.