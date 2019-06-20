State capture: 'I didn't know what I got myself into when I joined SAA'

The state capture inquiry heard on Wednesday how a culture of fear engulfed South African Airways (SAA) under Dudu Myeni and how the airline's little sister, SA Express (SAX), was used by senior politicians to siphon money from the North West government.

Two witnesses took the hot seat at the commission: former SAA treasurer Phumeza Nhantsi and SAX security manager Timothy Ngwenya.

While Nhantsi's evidence brings to a close the commission's first aspect of evidence relating to the capture of South Africa's aviation sector, SAA's controversial R15bn capital restructuring project, Ngwenya's testimony brings into focus its second aspect: a crooked arrangement entered into with SA Express by the North West's transport department in order to fly routes to Pilanesberg and Mafikeng airports.