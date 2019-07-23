ANC offers peace flag to DA 'so we can solve Western Cape's issues together'

The ANC has pleaded with Western Cape premier Alan Winde not to waste his energy on fighting for control of the police and railways.

Responding on Tuesday to Winde’s state of the province address, opposition leader Cameron Dugmore said the two projects were, respectively, a “non-starter” and a “sideshow”.

The “ill-conceived call” for a provincial police force “will simply delay and distract us from the real task of working together”, said Dugmore.

When it came to public transport, “we need to work together as all spheres of government to fix Metrorail. A party-political posture for a provincial rail service is a sideshow.”

Dugmore held out an olive branch to Winde, saying the ANC was keen to work with him in the spirit of the “new dawn”.