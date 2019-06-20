The state capture inquiry heard on Wednesday how a culture of fear engulfed South African Airways (SAA) under Dudu Myeni and how the airline's little sister‚ SA Express (SAX)‚ was used by senior politicians to siphon money from the North West government.

Two witnesses took the hot seat at the commission: former SAA treasurer Phumeza Nhantsi and SAX security manager Timothy Ngwenya.

While Nhantsi's evidence brings to a close the commission's first aspect of evidence relating to the capture of South Africa's aviation sector‚ SAA's controversial R15bn capital restructuring project‚ Ngwenya's testimony brings into focus its second aspect: a crooked arrangement entered into with SA Express by the North West's transport department in order to fly routes to Pilanesberg and Mafikeng airports.

The agreement was allegedly envisaged to move R400m out of the North West government into SA Express. The commission heard that R97m of that total amount was paid out of the North West government and siphoned off through a "detailed scheme of money laundering".

Ngwenya told the commission that he was approached in 2016 by Babadi Tlatsana‚ the boss of Koreneka Trading and Projects‚ which provides ground handling services‚ who had evidence of corruption in a deal she had entered into with SAX.

The pair met on June 24 2016. Recalling their conversation‚ Ngwenya said Tlatsana told him she was referred to SAX's commercial manager Brian van Wyk after she tabled a plan to the North West government to revive two airports in the province‚ Mafikeng and Pilanesberg.

Her company was to provide ground handling services to SAA at both sites.

"She said he [Van Wyk] confirmed to her that she stood a chance of getting the job because she is a woman and is from North West. He told her the only disadvantage was that she was the sole owner. He advised her to get somebody to partner with‚" recalled Ngwenya.

Van Wyk allegedly suggested two prospective partners to join Tlatsana's business‚ which she accepted. However‚ the pair allegedly took over the running of her company.