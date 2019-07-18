'We will burn them alive': PE residents fed up with crime want better policing

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of residents of Booysens Park and nearby areas in Port Elizabeth shut down their neighbourhoods on Wednesday.

They expressed anger at the lack of police presence in the area and demanded a new police station in Booysens Park. They also demanded to meet police minister Bheki Cele.

There were actually multiple protests and they began at about 2pm. The protesters blocked access routes, burned tyres and used boulders to block roads. At a traffic junction near Vastrap, two huge tree trunks blocked the road.

Numerous protesters gathered at the Chatty Extension turnoff where they had several confrontations with police who fired teargas canisters to disperse them. Mostly youths had sporadic running battles with the police while mostly older people gathered for a meeting at the junction.

At a community meeting on Tuesday where the call to protest was made, learners were told not to attend school and immigrant-owned shops were warned not to open to prevent looting.

One of the concerns raised by the protesters is that they have to pay R50 for a return trip to Bethelsdorp police station to report cases. Residents accuse the satellite police station in Booysens Park of always being deserted.

“Criminals are robbing our children at school and in the road. They are even robbing patients of their ARVs when returning from the clinic,” said one woman who refused to say her name out of fear of gangsters. “If the police are afraid to go inside our community, then who will protect us?”