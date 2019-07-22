Kay Sibiya welcomes baby boy: When I looked him in his eyes I saw God

Kay Sibiya and his girlfriend, Judie Sbahle Kama, have welcomed their bundle of joy and Kay couldn't help but gush on Instagram about the love that filled him at the sight of his little prince.

The actor recently announced that he was set to join the daddy's club, as he and Judie were doing the final countdown to welcoming a baby boy.

Kay has now announced that the little one arrived on Saturday, July 20 at 4.35pm.

"My heart is full... what manner of love is this? I have never felt anything like this. I saw God... I saw God, held him in my hands and I was born again. My King has arrived. When I looked him in his eyes I saw God and fell hopelessly in love with him. I held the tangible proof of his love, you are the manifestation of God’s Glory on earth!" Kay wrote.

While the couple is yet to share a full snap of their baby boy, they sneaked a preview.