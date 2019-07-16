Sparks fly as electric pole shoots up in middle of a Mpumalanga street

The Bushbuckridge local municipality has blamed traditional leaders for poor planning in the installation of an electric pole in the middle of a recently paved road.

The municipality says the comical error was due to "the failure to follow proper procedures when establishing new settlements to ensure streets, water, electricity, business sites and recreational facilities to be in line with the municipal Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Policy" led to the blunder which has now made local news.

It also stated that Matsikitsane was one of many settlements that came into existence without due processes being followed.