Parents take turns to empty school's four bucket toilets

Pupils at a North West primary school, with the help of parents, have been draining human waste from their toilets for the past 18 months.

They have been undertaking this task without protective clothing or face masks so that they would be able to use the toilets again. Phakisang primary school in Ottoshop, about 35km outside Mahikeng, has four bucket toilets that have to be emptied monthly as there are no proper ablution facilities.

School governing body chairperson Tumalano Motswaiso said: "We cannot continue like this. You should see them [the toilets] when they are full. A child cannot even sit, it's just inhumane."

This all began when the five flushing toilets at the school started leaking as the pipes burst in August 2017.