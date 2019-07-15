'Exemptions from the bylaw for homeless people will increase impunity and lead to worse social conditions on the street‚' says CEO of Haven Night Shelter

In a statement on July 2‚ the city said that in the first three months of 2019 it had received about 3‚051 complaints from the public about anti-social behaviour by people on the streets. It had issued about 199 fines.

But Hassan Khan‚ CEO of Haven Night Shelter – with 15 shelters the biggest organisation providing beds for homeless people in Cape Town – said: “Where homeless people repeatedly refuse assistance on offer‚ law-enforcement officers address the issue.”

Khan said the bylaw does not target homelessness‚ but regulates behaviour on the streets.

Khan said‚ for instance‚ that at the Napier Street Haven‚ a group of 16 people‚ among them people suspected of dealing in drugs‚ set up a camp on the pavement near the entrance of a primary school. He said law enforcement dealt with it. “With no fines or imprisonment‚ simply the threat of further action got this group to make different choices. Some were admitted to the haven‚” he said.

In another case‚ Khan said‚ 23 people took over the pavement under the Nelson Mandela bridge at the corner of Chapel and Russell streets.

He said crime became associated with the group and the community rallied. After two years of agitation and offers of help extended to the group‚ law enforcement stepped in and the group is now gone. “No fines or imprisonment were involved‚” he said.