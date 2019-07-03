A lesson for a heartless Cape Town

It was heart-warming to read about the doctor who is charging the poor what they can afford for his services.

In the Sowetan today we are reporting about Bloemfontein-based Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros's generous gesture of charging patients as little as R10. Some are not charged a fee at all.

The sick are thoroughly examined and provided with basic medicine for free.

Valdoleiros believes his influence is from God. Indeed he is God-sent for the ailing poor of the City of Roses.

We commend Valdoleiros's acts of kindness. He is a good example for all of us as we ought to assist the less fortunate where we can. And he is a true model of ubuntu and his good deeds are highly appreciated.