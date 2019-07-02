'How will they pay?' City of Cape Town slammed for fining the homeless
South Africans have taken to social media seething with anger after reports that the City of Cape Town is fining homeless people for "obstructing pedestrian traffic" and allegedly breaking other bylaws.
A News24 report on Monday revealed that homelessness in Cape Town may now come at a cost‚ following various complaints by residents‚ who felt that the city was not being consistent in enforcing its bylaws.
Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason denied that they were targeting the homeless‚ but said they are after anyone who violates the city's bylaws‚ which prohibit camping‚ noise‚ nuisances and setting up fires in undesignated areas.
Lighting a fire in an undesignated area will cost up to R1‚500‚ while anyone obstructing pedestrian traffic could be fined R300.
Since the release of the report‚ many have taken to Twitter to express their frustration and anger towards the residents who complained about the homeless‚ and the city for the way it has handled the situation.
You see a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk and your reaction is to complain and get them fined???— rose golden 💫 (@Motheo__xx) July 1, 2019
Cape Town law enforcement is also full of nonsense for even entertaining this. How do they suppose the homeless will pay these fines??— rose golden 💫 (@Motheo__xx) July 1, 2019
I’ve never heard of a more ineffective measure to dissuade or punish by-law infringement.
It's bad enough that law enforcement pours buckets of cold water on them in the middle of winter and takes their possessions,now this?— Dylan Graham (@TheDylanGraham) July 1, 2019
Wow, Cape Town is a country where the poor and homeless don't have a place. This is really sad.— Tebogo(Eugi K) (@EuginiaKObuone) July 1, 2019
#KnowYourDA— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 1, 2019
In this article, you’ll see that the city says they’ve had a plan for the homeless people & each should be accounted for
Why didn’t the city say how many are homeless v/s what they offering?
Why weren’t 3 or so homeless people interviewed? pic.twitter.com/a007H5Zfco
#KnowYourDA— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 1, 2019
Homeless people can’t pay fines, where will they get the money from?
Shouldn’t these resources of arresting those ‘breaking traffic laws’ be directed towards serious crimes?
#DearMandela— YS 🇰🇪 (@YARA_Statson) July 1, 2019
A homeless person pays R1500 fine if they are caught sleeping in the lofty streets of Cape Town.
The freedom you fought for is being dragged through the mud.
Sincere @YARA_Statson
Homeless people are having it bad in Mzansi. In Tshwane they’re being killed and in Cape Town they’re being fined 🙊— The Main Thing Keeper (@AdvocyT) July 1, 2019
How the fxck does Cape Town officials allow homeless to be given fines R1500 for obstructing pavements..like they have that amount lying around and choose to sleep on the streets than find a place of shelter to rent.— Verdict_Official (@TheLastVerdict) July 1, 2019