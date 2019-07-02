South Africans have taken to social media seething with anger after reports that the City of Cape Town is fining homeless people for "obstructing pedestrian traffic" and allegedly breaking other bylaws.

A News24 report on Monday revealed that homelessness in Cape Town may now come at a cost‚ following various complaints by residents‚ who felt that the city was not being consistent in enforcing its bylaws.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason denied that they were targeting the homeless‚ but said they are after anyone who violates the city's bylaws‚ which prohibit camping‚ noise‚ nuisances and setting up fires in undesignated areas.

Lighting a fire in an undesignated area will cost up to R1‚500‚ while anyone obstructing pedestrian traffic could be fined R300.

Since the release of the report‚ many have taken to Twitter to express their frustration and anger towards the residents who complained about the homeless‚ and the city for the way it has handled the situation.