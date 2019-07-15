Love, warmth for homeless women

A group of activists have started a project to help homeless survivors of gender-based violence across the country.

With the blanket drive, Rise Up, a nonprofit organisation, is reaching out to homeless women, saying they face abuse on the streets.

The organisation's Mandisa Khanyile said the women were vulnerable.

"Most of them face daily cruelty, rape and bullying from other man living on the street and resort to drug abuse. So, we decided to give them some love," Khanyile said.

She said the project started when she noticed a homeless woman sleeping on her vomit on the streets of Durban.

Khanyile said: "She was bleeding, shaking and cold. I felt helpless and everyone just walked passed her.

"I was told to leave her alone so I left a R50 note in her hand and left."

Khanyile said after that day, she became conscious of the vulnerability of the women living on the streets.

Khanyile said the organisation started getting donations and bought blankets for homeless women to help them keep warm, adding that Apple Floors has been working on the project with them.