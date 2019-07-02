State must help provide homes for the homeless

Something should be done to make homeless people self-sufficient members of society, rather than bickering over laws that treat them as dirt to be swept under the rug.

The government can prevent more people becoming homeless by:

Introducing tax breaks for landlords to make rental affordable for all;

Ensure there is early access to drug and alcohol rehab services and tackle existing waiting lists. There must also be enough quality, emergency accommodation with support; and

Provide free mental health treatment.

As a society, we have a duty to ensure people have a home - one where they have the support they need to deal with problems they may be struggling with.

Shaista Mia, Morningside, Durban