Six men get life in prison for KZN farm attack that left two dead

By Nico Gous - 15 July 2019 - 18:08
The men were convicted for the farm attack that left two people dead and a third wounded. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Charnsit Ramyarupa

A Vryheid court on Friday sentenced six men to life imprisonment for a farm attack in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2016 which left two people dead and a third wounded.  

The details of the sentencing were released on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said that seven armed suspects attacked the Van Rooyen family at their farm home near Gluckstadt about 8.30pm on April 19 2016.

"They opened fire, killing Billy van Rooyen, 37, instantly. His father, Lodewyk van Rooyen, 76, was wounded and his mother, Karlien van Rooyen, was not injured during the shooting. Ronnie Lombard, 62, was also wounded later died of his injuries in hospital,” Zwane said.

The suspects stole cash and fled.

The men convicted for the murders were Msizeni Joseph Shezi, Lindokuhle Zulu, both 35, Gcinimali Dladla, 40, Themba Mhlanga, 28, Mondli Nkosi, and Mngcineni Gazu, 29.

The court also found the men guilty of attempted murder, robbery, assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Zwane said the seventh murderer was already serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in November 2017 in the Madadeni High Court.

