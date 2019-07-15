Six men get life in prison for KZN farm attack that left two dead

A Vryheid court on Friday sentenced six men to life imprisonment for a farm attack in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2016 which left two people dead and a third wounded.

The details of the sentencing were released on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said that seven armed suspects attacked the Van Rooyen family at their farm home near Gluckstadt about 8.30pm on April 19 2016.

"They opened fire, killing Billy van Rooyen, 37, instantly. His father, Lodewyk van Rooyen, 76, was wounded and his mother, Karlien van Rooyen, was not injured during the shooting. Ronnie Lombard, 62, was also wounded later died of his injuries in hospital,” Zwane said.