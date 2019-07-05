South Africa

'Drunk driver' arrested after ploughing into pedestrians in Pretoria

By ERNEST MABUZA - 05 July 2019 - 15:07
A motorist who allegedly drove into pedestrians has been arrested
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A motorist is in custody after allegedly ploughing into four pedestrians, killing two of them, in Temba North in Pretoria.

Police said the accident happened along Makapanstad road next to the Rampi garage on Thursday night.

“A black BMW which was driving at high speed knocked down four pedestrians on the side of the road and two died on the scene and two were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle was found under the influence of alcohol and was arrested immediately,” said police spokesperson Captain Samuel Sebola.

