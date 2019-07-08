Premier Zamani Saul vows to end executive splurge

Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul sent a strong message that the days of public office bearers leading luxurious lifestyles were over when he delivered his maiden state of the province address last week.

Saul vowed that the sixth administration executives would live a normal and modest life, and would cut costs and redirect funds to the people of Northern Cape.

Other cost-cutting measures include the curbing of new cars for members of the executive council (MECs), and would do away with "disruptive blue lights".

"As the executive of this sixth administration, we will set an example by cutting back on executive luxuries and frills to ensure that the little resources we have are directed towards development projects," he said.

"We therefore commit to put ourselves at a disadvantage by pursuing an extremely modest lifestyle, by seeking the modest and absolutely necessary benefits of the new guidelines for members of the executive."

His vision for the province is that elected officials should not be too detached from the people on the ground. They, too, must experience the struggles faced by the people.

Since taking over office, his pictures and that of his MECs have been taken down from government buildings.

He arrived for his address in Kimberley in two state vehicles with minimal security.

He managed to save R1m by cutting out things like the red carpet, special food for guests, expensive catering and decor, among others, provincial officials said.