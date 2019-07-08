South Africa

Julius Malema dishes free, crude sex advice

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 08 July 2019 - 08:50
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Smphiwe Nkwali. © Sunday Times

EFF leader Julius Malema has in a video doing the rounds on social media urged Durban July patrons to go to their hotel rooms and have sex with their partners.

In the video, Malema could be seen holding a microphone, standing in what seems like a DJ booth with seemingly intoxicated party revellers shouting and singing Calvin Fallo's sexually-charged lyrics of his hit song Bashimane.

Looking dapper in a grey suit, complete with a shirt and tie, Malema seemed to have had a good time.

"Go to your rooms and have sex, take your booze with you. Your women are waiting for you, stop sleeping here," he said in Pedi.

"You scared of women, you are all packed up here."

A witness said this happened after the police were called to one of the after-
parties at the Durban July at Greyville Racecourse where Malema was also a guest.

He said the after-party event had gone past 2am when it was expected to finish, with revellers still having fun.

Malema could also be heard saying people find it sexy when sexual stuff was mentioned in English but felt it was "vulgar" when the same was being said in an African language. "Sex is sex in any language," Malema could be heard saying the video.

When approached for comment yesterday, the EFF leader requested Sowetan to send him the video clip via WhatsApp.

Malema confirmed that he was at the venue but declined to comment on his remarks.

Despite the 2019 Vodacom Durban July being threatened by retrenchment negotiations, Africa's biggest horseracing event on July 6 2019 was a success.

READ MORE:

Don’t be scared to reproduce‚ Malema tells party faithful as EFF unveils ambitious election manifesto

EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday delivered an ambitious election manifesto for his party.
News
5 months ago

Former ANC Youth League leaders have paid hush money to women they abuse - Malema

Rape survivors and victims of gender-based violence should decide on their own how they want to tell their stories, EFF leader Julius Malema said on ...
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X