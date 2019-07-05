Premier Zamani Saul in drive to modernise, digitise Northern Cape

Paperless hospitals and ambulances that, like Uber can be monitored by cellphone.

These are some of the many changes the Northern Cape premier Dr Zamani Saul plans to introduce in the province. Speaking during his maiden state of the province address on Friday in Kimberley, Saul said that the days of living 100 years behind every other province were over.

He said that he was in a rapid drive to modernise and digitise the province that has been living in the past. “Electronic patient files will be implemented to improve file management. All these efforts will minimise medical litigations, reduce waiting times and enhance system efficiencies,” he said.

Saul said he will also see that hospitals are equipped with systems that continuously monitor medication stock to minimise and eventually end the normalised problem of patients being turned back due to shortage.

“Effective implementation and monitoring of the stock visibility system will ensure that clinics and hospitals never run out of medication and no patient is ever sent away without receiving medication because of stock outs,” he said.

In further bettering the healthcare system in line with his vision of making sure there are enough ambulances as “our people die while waiting”, Saul announced that families of patients who get picked up by ambulances will be able to monitor them through their mobile devices.

A first for the country, this system will most likely be developed in other provinces should it work seamlessly.

“I am also pleased to announce that a Computer Aided Ambulance Dispatch system will be operationalised in the call centres in Kimberley and Upington. This will ensure that we automate and modernise the communication systems to improve the response time of ambulances,” said Saul adding that this system will work like Uber.