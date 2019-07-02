Alleged rapist who lured underage girls with food denied bail

An 18-year-old Limpopo accused rapist - who lured two minor girls aged 12 and 13 into a house by buying them food - has been denied bail.

The suspect, who cannot be named, was allegedly caught in the act of raping one of the girls.

He was denied bail on Monday.

He was arrested in May and this was his second attempt to obtain his freedom.

"The suspect was again denied bail and his cases were postponed until the July 3 2019, while police investigations are still continuing," said police spokesperson, Cst Maphure Manamela.

Manamela said the suspect allegedly met the two victims and lured them to an RDP house in Thambo outside Groblersdal and locked them inside.

"Afterwards, he purchased food for them and ultimately raped them one by one until one of the victims managed to escape and ran home to inform her parents about the incident. The other victim was left behind with the suspect," said Manamela.

Shortly after one child was able to escape, her parents accompanied by a group of community members, went with her to the RDP house.

"And on arrival, they found the suspect busy raping the other victim. The suspect ran away but the community gave chase until they caught him and handed him to the Dennilton police," according to a police statement.