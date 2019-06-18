Irate mob castrates, beats 'rapist' to death

A man was castrated and beaten to death after he was allegedly caught raping two teenage girls in Ivory Park, Midrand.

Residents of Tokyo informal settlement described how the suspect endured the mob justice that ended with his private parts being sliced off "with his own knife".

This was after they heard one of the girls screaming in the bushes next to Ivory Park Stadium on Saturday night.

Residents who spoke to Sowetan said the victims, aged 14 and 18, were walking past the informal settlement when they were accosted by three men armed with a knife and a firearm. The men raped one of the girls, but the attack stopped when the other girl's screams caught the attention of community members.

Paul Maluleka, a community member who was present during the brutal assault and castration, said he was left dumbfounded and traumatised by the ordeal.

"We were sitting at my friend's house when we heard a girl screaming at the stadium. We went out and found three men attempting to rape a young girl. It seemed like they had raped the other girl who was there," Maluleka said.