Woman dead‚ boyfriend injured as gunmen attack couple watching TV

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 01 July 2019 - 14:22
A woman was left dead after she was attacked while watching TV
A woman was killed and her boyfriend wounded when they were attacked at her home in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.

The Uitenhage couple was watching television at about 10.30pm when two men knocked at their door.

The boyfriend opened the door and the two men‚ one armed with a firearm‚ entered and started shooting at the couple‚ said police spokesperson Sgt Nkohli Majola. The two men immediately fled.

Jaydene Plaatjies‚ 24‚ sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

Her 27-year-old boyfriend was taken to hospital.

"Detectives are following leads that could lead to the arrest of the two men. At this stage‚ it is unknown whether the suspects used a getaway vehicle. We are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station‚" said Majola.



Source: TMG Digital.

