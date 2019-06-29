Police launch manhunt after bloody Woodmead heist

Police have launched a manhunt for a gang of armed robbers who shot and killed a security guard in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on Saturday morning.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said that as many as 10 gunmen, armed with pistols and rifles, stormed a Dion Wired outlet at the Woodmead Retail Park.

“[They] entered the shop and held staff and customers at gunpoint. The suspects then took an undisclosed number of cellphones which were on display, before robbing customers of their cellphones, wedding rings and wrist watches,” he said.