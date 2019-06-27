FF Plus labels Mkhwebane incompetent in handling probe into Ramaphosa

Barely a day after public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was warned to refrain from being used to fight ANC factional battles, the Freedom Front Plus has accused her of being incompetent in handling investigations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane is investigating money-laundering allegations in relation to a donation African Global Operations made to Ramaphosa's campaign for the presidency of the ANC. The party said Mkhwebane was not in a position to investigate the matter because it did not involve state funds.

Freedom Front Plus said in a statement that “the investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa only serves to highlight her apparent incompetence as public protector seeing as it falls outside her mandate to investigate a charge that has nothing to do with state funds”.

‘The public protector is wasting her office's time and resources on this investigation while there are much more important cases, like the Vrede dairy project involving fraud amounting to hundreds of millions of rand, that have still not been thoroughly investigated,” read the statement.