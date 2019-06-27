In a scathing statement on Thursday‚ Mkhwebane said she was "in disbelief" after reading reports that quoted Mapaila as having called her a "hired gun of the fight back agenda"‚ and accusing her of being "used by rogue elements of the intelligence".

Mkhwebane has challenged Mapaila to back up his claims or face being dragged to court.

Mapaila is alleged to have made the remarks during his address at the Nehawu policy conference held in Boksburg this week.

At the conference‚ Mapaila said: "We want to call on the public protector to not allow that important office to be used as a hired gun of the corporate capture agenda.

Unfortunately‚ the incumbent public protector‚ instead of being preoccupied with defending the poor and vulnerable against such has become an instrument of the better-off in society to fight political and other battles.

"It is for these reasons that the SACP had to express its serious concerns about the scathing court judgments against the current public protector‚ Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

On June 9 2019‚ the central committee of the party publicly communicated its decision that it was imperative for parliament to carry out an inquiry into her suitability to hold office."

However‚ the embattled Mkhwebane said she was not surprised at Mapaila's and the SACP's posture toward her‚ as they had been hostile to her predecessor‚ Thuli Madonsela‚ during the Nkandla report debacle.

Mkhwebane went on to expose the SACP's history on hostility against the office of the public protector‚ with the Communist Party having also led the attack against Madonsela in defence of scandal-prone former president Jacob Zuma.

The public protector challenged Mapaila to "go read the Nkandla judgment‚ especially the part that refers to how the powers of the public protector are not meant to bow down to anybody".