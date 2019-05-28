South Africa

Julius Malema denies EFF birthday bash was funded via stolen VBS money

By Iavan Pijoos - 28 May 2019 - 13:02
Leader of the EFF Julius Malema.
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday morning denied claims that his party used money from VBS Mutual Bank to fund its fourth birthday bash in Umlazi, Durban, in July 2017.

"It was not paid for by VBS. We paid for it, we pay for our rallies," Malema said during an interview with eNCA news anchor Xoli Mngambi on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Daily Maverick's investigating unit Scorpio reported that the funding for the birthday bash formed part of the illegal R16.1m Brian Shivambu's company Sgameka Projects received from VBS that was ultimately channelled to the EFF.

Scorpio further reported that it had isolated about R4.13m in VBS funds paid towards the EFF.

VBS money flowed through companies over which Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu have ultimate control, the publication reported.

The VBS money apparently paid for printing of T-shirts and transport.

Floyd Shivambu 'used influence' to get VBS Mutual Bank home loan - report

Did Floyd Shivambu “use his influence” at VBS Mutual Bank to secure a home loan to buy a house for his parents?
News
5 months ago

Malema told eNCA that if there was any wrongdoing, the doors of the police stations were open.

"The flag is always flying there if you are looking for directions."

When asked by Mngambi why he ignored journalists when they requested access to the party's financial books, Malema said he was never approached by the media.

"They never came to me. For sure they have spoken to the treasurer-general's office, the treasurer-general's office made arrangements with them to come after the 8th [May 8 elections].

"We just finished the 8th [May] papa, even cabinet is not appointed. What is the hurry? We are all getting our houses in order. I will go back to the treasurer's office to check what went wrong with this issue."

Mngambi asked Malema if he was willing to go to court to clear his party's name against the claims made by Daily Maverick.

"My party's name is not tainted, look at the results. They tried it, the EFF is standing more stronger and powerful than it was before."

Malema ended the interview saying the door was open if anyone wanted to gain access to the party's financial statements.

