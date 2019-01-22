Health department workers refuse to enter 'unhealthy' Pretoria head office

Mzolo said they decided to block the main entrance of the building to prevent people from entering after the labour department’s report confirmed that the building was endangering their wellbeing. “You can’t allow people to go into a building which is not compliant,” he said.

The report, which Sowetan has seen, states that the entire building has black dust and poor ventilation, while fire extinguishers were not properly serviced. Workers who were interviewed by health inspectors complained of experiencing symptoms such as headaches, tight chests and difficulty breathing. Some reported seeing traces of black dust after blowing their noses.

Mzolo said the death of a female cleaner on Saturday also angered them. He said the woman had collapsed while at work about two months before she died.

“We received news that our colleague Caroline Nkosi has passed. Now workers are up in arms because they are also afraid for their safety,” Mzolo said.

PSA chairperson Peter Moloi said employees were not refusing to work. “We want the public to know that we want to work. We just want the employer to provide an alternative building. There is no way we can allow our members to go into an unhealthy building,” Moloi said.

Some workers who were singing outside the building held placards with the words “Department of Health is not healthy” written on them.