21 boys rescued from 'bogus' initiation school

Police have rescued over 21 boys from a "bogus" initiation school in Mabopane, north of Pretoria.

The rescue efforts were conducted in partnership with the Isihlangu Sobukgwari Namasiko organisation helped rescue the boys.

All the boys come from Ekurhuleni townships such as Etwatwa and Daveyton, and adjoining informal settlements.

According to police spokesperson Ramothakhi Maqabe the boys aged between 12 and 17 were rescued and returned to their parents.

“It is a criminal offence to abduct children and take them into initiation without their parents' consent and knowledge,” said Maqabe.

He said there had been a rising number of complaints and cases of missing male children in the area that had made police concerned.

“We engaged with the parents and initiation school leadership in the area who assisted us by searching for open schools and we discovered there was one in Mabopane, and that it had recruiters in Etwatwa and Daveyton,” said Maqabe.