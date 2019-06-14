Youth calls for access to jobs and other opportunities

Access to job opportunities and the plight of young women are the main issues that must be addressed by the government in recognition of the work that was done by youth in 1976.

That was a common thread among youth leaders who spoke to Sowetan, reflecting on the challenges faced by the youth and how they can be addressed.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the National Youth Day event to be held at the Peter Mokaba Cricket Club in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The month of June has been declared Youth Month and it is a period set aside to pay tribute to the youth of 1976 who fought against a discriminating apartheid regime.

Ramaphosa is expected to first reflect on what the government has done to help the youth over the past 25 years.

But he is also expected to outline plans that his new administration will implement to reduce the high youth unemployment rate which is the biggest problem facing young people.