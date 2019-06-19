Family and wife agree on Skeem Saam actor's resting place

The wife of Skeem Saam actor, the late Thema Mokoena, has denied that there is a tug-of-war with his family over where he should be buried.

Renowned for his role as Ramolao on the SABC1 youth soapie, the 52-year-old died on Friday at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria after a long battle with a heart condition.

He had been in hospital for two weeks.

However, his widow Lindiwe confirmed to Sowetan that there was an initial "misunderstanding" over where he should be buried but everyone is now in agreement that he will be buried at their home in Ebony Park, Midrand, on Saturday.

"Yes, there was a disagreement with the family but now an agreement has been reached," she said.

"It was more of a misunderstanding because most people knew him to live at his birthplace [Tsepo section in Tembisa].

"Most people didn't know he had a house in Midrand.

"Because people would see him in Tembisa with his siblings, they thought he still stayed there."