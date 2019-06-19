Climate change is our youth's struggle

Climate change is not normally associated with Youth Day. However, young people across SA, are using the spotlight on the youth to demand climate justice - and they're calling everyone to join them.

The uprising of the youth of 1976 against apartheid and educational, racial and societal injustices was a historical lesson of the power of young people to shake the world.

Their actions rippled throughout SA, building into waves that would help liberate our country. Like many other social movements through history, it was young people who helped lead the call for radical change.

Today, our youth face an interconnected and compounding crisis of climate change, unemployment, poverty and inequality.

These four crises do not often get connected, and if we fail to act on climate change, we will deepen the other three crises - whereas if we act on a transformative climate justice agenda we can help alleviate the crises of poverty, inequality and unemployment, creating a more prosperous and equitable future.