Alex residents planning another shutdown for Wednesday

Alexandra is expected to be shutdown for the second time on Wednesday as residents demand that government’s plans to address service delivery problems be implemented speedily.

Convener of the Alex Totalshutdown Sandile Mavundla said while a number of politicians had visited the township in northern Johannesburg since the April protest, very little progress has happened.

“The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] tasked the ministers which were led by then minister of Cogta , Zweli Mkhize to lead an inter-governmental task team that would work to address the issues in Alexandra.

"The community of Alexandra never got an opportunity to meet with the intergovernmental team. We’ve only been able to meet with the ministers only. The community is now demanding that the team comes and presents a proper framework which they will use to redevelop Alexandra. We don’t want talkshows now,” said Mavundla.