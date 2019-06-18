South Africa

Two young men arrested for allegedly raping 75-year-old woman

By Iavan Pijoos - 18 June 2019 - 10:50
A 75-year-old woman in the Eastern Cape was raped after attending a traditional ceremony
Two young men were arrested for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman in Willowvale‚ Eastern Cape‚ over the weekend‚ police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Cpt Jackson Manatha said the elderly woman was attending a traditional ceremony on Sunday evening when she was attacked.

"She decided to go outside the hut to relieve herself. The two suspects grabbed and raped her.

"Fortunately there was an eyewitness who saw what was happening. The witness raised an alarm calling on the community to come and rescue the victim‚" Manatha said.

The two men‚ aged 19 and 20‚ were caught by the community members.

They are expected to appear in the Willowvale magistrate's court on Wednesday on rape charges.

Source: TMG Digital.

