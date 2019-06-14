One of KZN's most wanted suspects nabbed while heavily armed

One of KwaZulu-Natal's most wanted suspects was arrested by police in Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The 35-year old suspect was arrested by members of the Vryheid Tracing Team, Public Order Police, K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence and the Zululand Task Team following a crime intelligence operation.

He was wanted for 10 counts of rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, house robbery, theft, possession of an unlicensed firearm, kidnapping and attempted murder. Vryheid police are investigating the cases.