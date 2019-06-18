Court lifts KZN transport MEC's operating ban on local taxi association

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has lifted a ban imposed by KwaZulu-Natal transport and community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda on the Klipriver Taxi Association’s operations.

Last year Kaunda convened an urgent meeting of security agencies and taxi operators in Ladysmith following the killing of the association’s deputy chairperson Samson Hlatshwayo.

A provincial police task team was assigned at the time to investigate his murder - one in a series of bloody deaths between the feuding Klipriver Taxi Association (KTA) and Sizwe Taxi Association.

Kaunda suspended operations of both organisations. Since 2014 more than 61 taxi operators have been killed in the area.

The suspension was further extended by six months in June.

But in September last year KTA turned to the court to lift the ban.

The order - in association with three religious organisations - was to be lifted in October pending a formal review.

On Friday last week‚ the court set aside the suspension and held the MEC liable for the association’s legal costs.