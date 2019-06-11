New transport MEC reopens taxi routes in Soweto

Soweto rival taxi associations, whose routes and ranks were closed after violence erupted, will resume operations on Tuesday. This was announced by the newly appointed MEC for transport Jacob Mamabolo at the Hector Pieterson Memorial Site on Tuesday.

Mamabolo announced that the routes on which the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and the Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) operated on will be reopened next week.

The closure followed clashes which left five people dead when violence erupted in January.

“The two associations have agreed to work peacefully with each other and will divide everything fairly. There are 200 taxis that will operate at these ranks and on the routes, 100 from each associations. They have special stickers that will allow them to operate in these areas without conflict,” Mamabolo said.

He said he initiated negotiations on the day he assumed office and was happy that they have been fruitful.

“Both parties approached me and said they would like to initiate negotiations because commuters are suffering."