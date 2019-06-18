Kaizer Chiefs coach heads to Ireland

Kaizer Chiefs reserve team head coach Arthur Zwane is heading to Ireland to further his coaching qualifications.

The club revealed on Tuesday that Zwane will be away for almost two weeks attending a UEFA B Licence.

"I’ll be gone for around twelve days to Belfast to do my UEFA B Licence with the Irish FA‚" said Zwane.

The programme will be attended by coaches from all over the globe and Zwane is looking forward to networking with them and sharing footballing philosophies.

"I’ve done my ‘B’ and my ‘A’ in South Africa‚ so I just want to learn more about the game.

"It’s not about having certificates‚ it’s about equipping myself with the right information and understanding the game better‚" he said.

The 45 year-old is adamant that what he is going to learn during the two weeks will be beneficial to the Naturena-based side.