Beware the fury of a jilted lover - nyatsi attacks her man inside his taxi
An East Rand taxi driver learnt the hard way that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned when his nyatsi almost gored his eye out with a wheel spanner.
Thomas Mabelane was lucky to escape with a minor injury to his face after his side chick of 15 months attacked him during a lovers' tiff last week.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly attacked Mabelane, 48, when he tried to end their relationship during a taxi ride to work.
The 41-year-old woman from Etwatwa in Daveyton works as a domestic worker in Impala Park, Boksburg.
She appeared at the Boksburg magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Police spokesperson Justice Ramaube confirmed the case.
"I can confirm she was arrested and appeared in court where her case was postponed to July 1 2019," Ramaube said.
It is understood that the woman boarded her lover's taxi to go to work as usual and an argument ensued.
She allegedly provoked the man by accusing him of seeing other women while he owed her money and she had bought him a cellphone.
According to a police statement seen by Sunday World, the woman accused her boyfriend of owing her R2,000. Mabelane apparently angered the woman by telling her that he had also been giving her free taxi rides for 15 months.
"The female suspect got agitated and unzipped her tote bag and pulled out a silver spanner. She hit him on his face and [he] sustained injuries on his right eye.
"He then picked it up and went to open a case of assault with grievous bodily harm at Boksburg North SAPS," reads the statement.
Mabelane, from Holomisa squatter camp on the East Rand, told Sunday World that his nyatsi got aggressive after he dumped her.
"She had no respect for me and she was an aggressive person, so I couldn't stand her ill-mannered behaviour."
Mabelane claimed that the woman was a bully who harassed and embarrassed him in front of his passengers.
"She harassed me every time she boarded my taxi. She will insult me to provoke me but I have never laid my hand on her," he said.