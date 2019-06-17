Beware the fury of a jilted lover - nyatsi attacks her man inside his taxi

An East Rand taxi driver learnt the hard way that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned when his nyatsi almost gored his eye out with a wheel spanner.

Thomas Mabelane was lucky to escape with a minor injury to his face after his side chick of 15 months attacked him during a lovers' tiff last week.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly attacked Mabelane, 48, when he tried to end their relationship during a taxi ride to work.

The 41-year-old woman from Etwatwa in Daveyton works as a domestic worker in Impala Park, Boksburg.

She appeared at the Boksburg magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police spokesperson Justice Ramaube confirmed the case.

"I can confirm she was arrested and appeared in court where her case was postponed to July 1 2019," Ramaube said.

It is understood that the woman boarded her lover's taxi to go to work as usual and an argument ensued.