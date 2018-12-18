'Suspicious car' sends man speeding at 210km/h on Jozi highway

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he clocked a "breakneck" speed of 210km/h on the N12 westbound between Sam Green bridge and the Germiston turnoff on Monday.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said on Tuesday that the man was driving a Ford Escort and gave "conflicting reasons" for his excessive speed.

"At first he cited being late for work and later somersaulted and claimed he was being pursued by a suspicious white Mercedes-Benz‚" said Kgasago.

In another incident on the same highway‚ a 43-year-old man riding a silver Triumph motorbike was arrested after he clocked 185km/h. The man claimed he was rushing to Chris Hani Hospital to visit a sick child.

Both speedsters were detained at Bedfordview police station and charged with reckless and negligent driving.

They were later released on R1‚000 bail each and are expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court soon.