South Africa

Top Ekurhuleni metro policeman electrocuted at Germiston substation

By Iavan Pijoos - 15 May 2019 - 12:30
An Ekurhuleni metro cop died after being was electrocuted at the Estera substation in Germiston on Tuesday.
An Ekurhuleni metro cop died after being was electrocuted at the Estera substation in Germiston on Tuesday.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

An Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officer died after he was electrocuted at the Estera substation in Germiston on Tuesday.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said on Wednesday the officer was in the area of Lambton when he had received a call that a group of suspicious people had gathered at the substation nearby.

"He responded to the substation and got out of his vehicle to greet them. He later found out that they were private contractors that were waiting to do work at the substation," said Mokheseng.

"As he pointed at a hole in the substation door telling the contractors to fix it, he was electrocuted. I think he was too close."

He held a senior rank within the EMPD.

Mokheseng said the matter was under investigation.

Joburg takes fight to street criminals with udercover inner city officers

About 80 Johannesburg cops will be deployed undercover to fight the escalating crime in the CBD.
News
1 day ago

JMPD officers save baby abandoned on election day

As South Africans made their way to voting stations on Wednesday, two JMPD officers helped rescue an abandoned newborn baby.
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges
X