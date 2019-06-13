Police officials who tried to extort R5m from Ekurhuleni mayor arrested
Three police officials who allegedly tried to extort R5m from Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina have been arrested.
The trio is alleged to have claimed to have a dossier implicating Masina, city manager Imogen Mashazi, member of the mayoral committee (MMC) in charge of human settlements Lesiba Mpya, and other senior political figures within the region in corruption and malfeasance.
Moreover, the accused are said to have been behind WhatsApp messages that went viral three months ago claiming that Masina's administration was engaged in corrupt activities. The messages were apparently an attempt to intimidate Masina and Mpya into paying the R5m to the police officials.
Masina said in a statement that he felt vindicated by the arrests of the three police officers.
"We must commend the swift and effective response by both the SAPS and the Ekurhuleni metro police in apprehending these three corrupt police officials," said Masina. "I am glad that, today, the truth is finally being unveiled on a malicious and incendiary plot to distract this administration from continuing to deliver quality services to our people.
"We are now fast closing in on city officials and other individuals involved in these unscrupulous acts of corruption and extortion. The city of Ekurhuleni remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance approach to corruption, and we expect to make more arrests in the near future," he added.