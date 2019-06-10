Widow recalls last moments of man killed by elephant

A man, who died after he was trampled by an elephant at a mine in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, had a date with his wife and children the next day.

His grieving wife Rebotile Matlou, 29, yesterday told of the last moments with her 44-year-old husband, Eric Kgatla.

Kgatla, a security guard, was killed by an elephant that is believed to have escaped from the Kruger National Park at Foskor mine on Saturday.

The couple has four children together. The youngest, Sifiso, was born on May 24.

"He left home at around 4pm on Friday, promising to return the following day where he would take our three children out for shopping as he would be off duty," Matlou said.

"He said he was going to relieve his colleague when I last spoke to him," she said from Haniville section in Namakgale, near Phalaborwa.

This is the same area where a pride of 14 lions was spotted on Thursday.

She said she was surprised to see neighbours visiting her, together with her husband's employer, Solly Mashimbye, on Saturday morning.