Security guard killed by elephant at Limpopo mine
A security guard has been trampled to death at a mine in Phalaborwa in Limpopo, SABC News reported.
It quoted Foskor mine spokesperson Malesela Mokhondo, as saying the deceased was an employee of a security company that had been contracted by Foskor Zirconia which operates on the premises.
The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday.
A pride of 14 lions were recently spotted roaming in the area.
The lions were scheduled to be darted and relocated to a nearby reserve on Saturday.