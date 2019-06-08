South Africa

Security guard killed by elephant at Limpopo mine

By SowetanLIVE - 08 June 2019 - 15:40
A security guard was trampled to death by an elephant at a mine in Limpopo on Saturday.
A security guard was trampled to death by an elephant at a mine in Limpopo on Saturday.
Image: PILANESBERG ELEPHANT-BACK SAFARIS

A security guard has been trampled to death at a mine in Phalaborwa in Limpopo, SABC News reported.

It quoted Foskor mine spokesperson Malesela Mokhondo, as saying the deceased was an employee of a security company that had been contracted by Foskor Zirconia which operates on the premises.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

A pride of 14 lions were recently spotted roaming in the area.

The lions were scheduled to be darted and relocated to a nearby reserve on Saturday.  

Law of the jungle as wild animals fight poachers

Hunters become the hunted as elephants and lions gang up to turn tables on criminals
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Family of Kruger Park 'poacher' trampled by elephant, devoured by lions alerted police to his body

Here’s what we know so far about the death of a suspected poacher in the Kruger National Park - and the charges faced by his alleged accomplices.
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X