Three dead as bakkie with 22 children on board collides with car in KZN

Three people have died, including a seven-year-old child, while four others are in a critical condition following an accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon.

The head-on collision involving two vehicles on the R34 occurred just outside Empangeni.

According to initial reports, a Toyota Hilux bakkie, which had been transporting school children, collided with a VW polo which resulted in the bakkie veering off the road and overturning.