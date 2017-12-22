'Abandoned black female' - The story of the baby from the drain

A community member who was heading to work had walked past the drain and heard crying coming from inside.

Realising that this was not the cry of a kitten‚ she alerted neighbours‚ one of whom was lowered into the drain and brought the little girl to safety.

After being bathed and put in her brand-new clothes at the hospital‚ the nurses tell Nomfundo that Thando cannot be kept there as it's a private facility that has no capacity to take care of children. She needs to be taken to the local government hospital.

An ambulance is called and Nomfundo hops into the back with Baby Thando in her arms and off they go to the hospital. Nomfundo seems heartbroken as she recalls the contrasting reception they received at the second hospital.

"This baby was thrown away? With clothes like that?" the nurses and social workers at the second hospital ask. It's a long wait before Thando is attended to but she is the talk of the ward. The nurses make their way up and down the corridors of the hospital before Thando is finally admitted.

"Abandoned black female" - that is the name written on her file and on the big white board where all the names of the new patients are recorded.

The nurses tell Nomfundo that the name she has given the little girl can't be used. It's not her child. She shouldn't grow too attached‚ they say.

Nomfundo and her mother‚ who had since arrived at the hospital‚ alert the staff of their intentions. They want to adopt baby Thando. They want to adopt the "baby from the drain".

It's late afternoon when Thando is finally allocated a bed in one of the rooms in the ward‚ and the time has come for the family to say goodbye. Adamant that this isn't a final goodbye‚ Nomfundo asks whether she can come back the following day to check on the baby. There are mixed reactions from the nurses and social workers.

It's day two and Nomfundo cannot wait to return to the hospital to find out how Thando is doing. She rushes to the hospital during visiting hours and greets the nurse on duty.

"I'm here to see the baby that was found in the drain yesterday. I had asked for permission to come back today and the matron said I could‚" she tells the nurse‚ who looks at her stone-faced.

"Go and tell the matron you're here. She is down the passage‚" Nomfundo is told.

The matron is less than pleased to see her.

"Yes‚ you found the baby but what are you doing here?" the matron asks.

Nomfundo bites her tongue‚ realising this is a battle she could lose.

"I just want to make sure she is okay‚" she answers.